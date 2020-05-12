Man accused of stealing from disabled family member

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man has been arrested after being accused of stealing from an elderly or disabled member of his family, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies received a complaint regarding suspicious ATM withdrawals and fraudulent transactions on Jan. 28, 2020.
During their investigation detectives say they learned that a member of the victim’s family, Larry D. Lacey Jr., 36, of Lake Charles, had taken the victim’s debit card. Lacey allegedly made a number of withdrawals and purchases from the account totaling approximately $1,300 dating back to December of 2019.
After further investigation, a $15,000 warrant was signed for Lacey’s arrest by Judge David Ritchie on Apr. 30.
On May 6, Lacy was arrested at the victim’s residence and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for identity theft of over $1,000 from a person with a disability or that is over the age of 60.
Lacy has been released on bond.
