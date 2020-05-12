Lake Area restaurants adjust to new normal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - May 1 was a big step for Louisiana restaurants eager to reopen. It’s been just over a week since patios were allowed to reopen.
“This week has been like a reopening for a brand new restaurant with all the problems that come with that," Jay Ecker, owner of Rikenjaks, said.
Since the governor allowed restaurants to open their patios, business at Rikenjaks and Luna Bar and Grill has been bouncing back.
“We wound up having to lay off eighty to ninety percent of our employees and now have been able to slowly bring them back as things increase," Luna Bar and Grill owner Dave Evans said.
This week, Edwards announced another step in the direction of reopening businesses.
“We do meet the requirements to go to phase one," Edwards said Monday.
There are certain requirements a business must meet in order to operate on Friday. For example, restaurants, nail salons and churches can only allow 25% of their normal capacity into their business under the state fire marshal’s rules.
“I’m currently trying to map out the 25% thing, trying to figure out what that equals, how many seats can we get, how much space between, you know it’s just a silly task in the midst of it all," Evans said.
Phase one is Friday, which means restaurants are preparing now before customers can dine-in.
“We’re still having issues getting employees back. So, for me, for rikenjaks to come back to full service, I would need more people than I have available right now. So it’s going to be some kind of hybrid between what we’re doing now, which I mentioned is kind of like a concession-type business, and a full service restaurant," Ecker said.
Both owners said navigating a business during a pandemic has been and will continue to be a learning process.
“It’s just all adjustments. We’ll do what we have to do to be as well adjusted to handle whatever it is that comes our way," Evans said.
At both restaurants, employees are wearing masks and gloves when serving customers and both have plans to reopen in accordance with the governor’s regulations.
