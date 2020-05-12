FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last day before rain chances resume for several days ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With today being the last day out of the next 10 with a chance of rain, you’ll want to not let it go to waste if you have things to do outdoors. While our pleasant mornings come to a finale after this morning, a few clouds begin to push through from time to time today, signaling the fanfare of change as higher humidity, warmer temperatures and rain chances begin to kick in starting Wednesday.