FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last day before rain chances resume for several days ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With today being the last day out of the next 10 with a chance of rain, you’ll want to not let it go to waste if you have things to do outdoors. While our pleasant mornings come to a finale after this morning, a few clouds begin to push through from time to time today, signaling the fanfare of change as higher humidity, warmer temperatures and rain chances begin to kick in starting Wednesday.
Today will be another nice day with times of sun and clouds and temperatures that top out in the lower 80s this afternoon. Gulf breezes increasing out of the southeast through the day will help cut the heat as will a few clouds but rain chances hold off. Tonight sets up to be markedly warmer with lows only dropping into the upper 60s overnight. A full-on humid feel kicks into high gear tomorrow.
Wednesday brings the return of our first rain chances of the week as some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms begin popping up during the afternoon as a result on the onset of deeper tropical moisture moving up the western side of the Gulf. I expect these showers to be at about a 30% coverage tomorrow, so not every location gets rained on tomorrow but that won’t be the case by Thursday.
Thursday is still set to bring a much higher rain chance as an upper level disturbance couples with the deeper layer tropical moisture to bring our first round of high rain chances of the week. Beyond Thursday, healthier rain chances will be possible for the rest of the week as well with Friday and Saturday carrying a 30-40% chance and then increasing again on Sunday as models keep a sluggish pattern in place with several upper level disturbances moving along the northern Gulf Coast.
Rain amounts through early next week could easily exceed 2 to 3 inches with some locally higher hot spots of even more rain than that. Keep in mind, models are struggling with the placement of where the heaviest rain will manifest over the next several days, so we’ll continue to update the forecast with any changes that may bring potentially higher totals to our area through next week.
In summary, enjoy our weather today but use that time to consider cleaning out the gutters and preparing for several days with rain chances ahead through next week. In the meantime, a tropical feel stays in place with highs in the 80s and lows at night back in the 70s with more for a mid-June and even July feel with the heat and humidity that’s on the way later this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
