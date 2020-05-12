FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances back in the forecast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times with warm and humid conditions. Tonight, will be warmer than last night with lows ranging from the low 60s north of I-10 to the low 70s at the coast. Rain looks unlikely, though showers and storms will be ongoing across Texas and it is possible that a few could cross over into SWLA.
Wednesday will bring partly cloudy conditions with a few isolated showers or storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a 30% chance of rain.
Thursday through early next week will resemble a summer setup with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon, the rain chance is 40%. These will form due to the daytime heating as opposed to a front or disturbance like the past few rain events. So if you are planning anything outdoors just have an indoor alternative and plan to check the radar.
Computer models are pointing toward and upper level disturbance possibly crossing our area Thursday; so I have raised the rain chance to 60% to account for that.
We may see a stronger upper level system move into our area by Sunday, though there is considerable uncertainty so for now the rain chance remains 40% until there is more clarity from the models.
We may see a slight reduction in rain chances by the middle of next week, but at least a few showers still look likely.
There is good news, at this time I do not see any signs of severe weather! Though if the system mentioned above on Sunday is stronger it could produce more robust storms. For now, we will wait and see what happens.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
