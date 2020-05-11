SWLA Arrest Report - May 10, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 10, 2020.
Jeffery James Sullivan, 23, Lake Charles: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image; battery.
Jason Scott Simcox, 39, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leejay Emanuel Chargois, 37, Orange, TX: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; violation of a drug-free zone; out of state detainer.
Tommy Dee Touson, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Karen Lynn Young, 53, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brandon Jermaine Holland, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; failure to obey traffic control signals.
Paul Emile Wilson, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated second-degree battery; illegal use of dangerous instruments.
Jose Joel Sedano, 28, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Anthony Jermaine Friday, 37, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Kenneth Wayne Bortz, 33, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Richard Celestine, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Ashlyn Nechell Simien, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kia Lashawn Lavergne, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Christopher Dean Reed, 41, Sulphur: No signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.