SWLA Arrest Report - May 10, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - May 10, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | May 11, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 6:43 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 10, 2020.

Jeffery James Sullivan, 23, Lake Charles: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image; battery.

Jason Scott Simcox, 39, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leejay Emanuel Chargois, 37, Orange, TX: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; violation of a drug-free zone; out of state detainer.

Tommy Dee Touson, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Karen Lynn Young, 53, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brandon Jermaine Holland, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; failure to obey traffic control signals.

Paul Emile Wilson, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated second-degree battery; illegal use of dangerous instruments.

Jose Joel Sedano, 28, Sulphur: Strangulation.

Anthony Jermaine Friday, 37, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Kenneth Wayne Bortz, 33, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Richard Celestine, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Ashlyn Nechell Simien, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kia Lashawn Lavergne, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Christopher Dean Reed, 41, Sulphur: No signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.