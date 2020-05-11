Mother’s Day gives florists a welcome boost in sales

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With everything that’s canceled due to COVID-19, even essential businesses have taken a hit. But with Mother’s Day, florists will be able to go into the slower summer months with some good news.
With canceled proms and weddings their industry, like many others, is going through a rough time.
But the owner of Wendi’s Flower Cart, Ray Bustillo, knew Mother’s Day would be a time to get his businesses feet back on the ground, “We’ve done very well considering we’re down probably about 30% from last year, but we’re still doing wonderfully.”
He says the Holliday has been a welcome surprise, “I was really expecting to be doing much worse than we are, and my problem is this year is we’re having a limited crew due to several reasons, and we’re just putting out the work making sure the moms get all they need to get happy.”
However, the pandemic has provided additional challenges. One of which is delivery, “Normally we have 8 vans that we hire local people that come every year. This year we were only able to use 3, luckily David Swallow and Gophr stepped in and they’re making a lot of the deliveries for us, probably about half of them.”
And yet, this weekend was exactly what they needed, “We’ve really seeing an influx in sales. We’re doing the contactless deliveries so everybody is doing really well. We feel this is one of the best Mother’s Day we’ve had in a very long time.”
Laurie Hatten, the owner of Sulphur Floral Designs, also says the Mother’s Day boost is very welcome, “I do feel like we have kind of recouped some of those sales that we’ve lost during the first couple of weeks, losing prom and being completely closed for a couple of weeks. So we’re feeling really great and confident.”
Both florists have been preparing Mother’s Day orders since Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.