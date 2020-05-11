Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Barbers to snip again in Mississippi as virus rules loosen
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippians will be able to take that inch of hair off beginning Monday thanks to a further rollback of coronavirus restrictions. Still, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state even as some protest that Gov. Tate Reeves hasn’t done enough to loosen up. The Republican Reeves says hair salons, barbershops and gyms are among the businesses that can reopen Monday. The moves come as Mississippi officials on Sunday reported nine new deaths and 123 new cases. That pushed the total number of cases above 9,500 and the total number of deaths to 430.
SHOOTING-THREE WOUNDED
3 wounded in shooting in northeast Mississippi, 1 in custody
WOODLAND, Miss. (AP) — Three people have been shot and wounded at a house in northeast Mississippi. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott tells local news outlets that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday The victims were taken to hospitals in West Point and Tupelo. At least two were seriously wounded. Scott says deputies have someone in custody, but didn’t release a name and said no charges had been filed. He promises a further update Monday. Online jail records for Clay County on Sunday showed no one in custody matching the description of the incident.
BC-MS-RUST COLLEGE-NEW PRESIDENT
Former Texas mayor named president at college in Mississippi
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A historically black college in northern Mississippi is naming the former mayor of San Antonio as its next president. Trustees of Rust College in Holly Springs on Friday announced Ivy Taylor as the 12th president of the 800-student school, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Taylor will succeed David Beckley, who has been Rust’s president for 27 years. The Texan will be the first female president of Rust, chosen after an eight month search. Taylor served as mayor of San Antonio for three years and as a member of the San Antonio City Council for five years.
DISASTER ASSISTANCE
More federal aid set for Mississippi after Easter tornadoes
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says more counties have been approved for federal disaster assistance following damage by April storms. MEMA announced Saturday that individuals in six more counties have been approved for assistance. They include Clarke, Grenada, Jasper, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall counties. Governments have been approved for additional assistance in Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties. That means they can get aid to remove debris and repair roads, bridges, water treatment plants, utilities and parks. FEMA initially approved individual and more limited government assistance in Jones, Covington and Jefferson Davis counties. The state seeks FEMA assistance to governments in 25 more counties.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi: At least 9,378 cases of COVID-19, 421 deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi has reported 288 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to at least 9,378 as of Saturday. The state Department of Health website says the state's death toll from the virus rose to 421, an increase of 12 from the day before. It says about 1,150 of the patients and 185 of those who died were in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Such facilities account for about 12% of all cases but nearly 44% of the deaths. Many of their residents are particularly vulnerable because they're older than 65, have health problems, or both.
SCHOOL BUS CONTRACT
Columbus district ends contract with school bus company
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A school district in north Mississippi is ending its contract with a company that trains and organizes school bus drivers and provides part of the district’s bus fleet. Columbus Municipal School District was in the third year of a four-year contract with a company called Ecco Ride. The contract allowed the district to lease five buses from the company starting in 2017 and purchase each bus for $1 each after 10 years of use. With the contract ending, the company will keep its buses. The school district will still have 65 buses in its own fleet.