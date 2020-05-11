Lake Charles Memorial receives Safe Sleep Award

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Around 3,500 babies die each year in the U.S. due to sleep-related accidents. But Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women is leading the state in ensuring that infants have a safe sleep environment.
Chief Investigator for the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Charlie Hunter, has been apart of those efforts. Hunter says he’s been educating parents about having safe sleep environments for their children for over a decade, “A group of community leaders got together and really saw that there’s a problem with high infant mortality in Calcasieu Parish and essentially the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force was formed. Just within the last four or five years we actually partnered with the National Cribs for Kids program to be able to provide families in Southwest Louisiana with a safe sleep environment should they need them.”
He says that since 2019 the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force has been working with local hospitals like Lake Charles Memorial, “Since that time their executive staff, the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force and the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office have been working to meet all those criteria needed to get that hospital accepted and recognized as a Safe Sleep Champion.”
Finally, those efforts have come to fruition as Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women has become the first hospital in the state to be nationally recognized as a Gold Safe Sleep Champion by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program.
Hunter says while they’ve been educating parents for a while now they have a lot more help these days, “We did educate on safe sleep prior to this, but now it’s more in depth, it’s a separate conversation with the parents. We also have a lot more resources we can provide if they don’t have a safe sleep environment for their baby.”
Alesha Alford, Administrator for the Women’s Campus at Memorial, explained how they have that separate conversation, “Apart from discharge and actually throughout their entire stay we have a checklist that we go through to make sure we cover every aspect from what are their sleep conditions at home, do they have their own crib, we kind of monitor and watch, how they are sleeping in the hospital.”
Alford says he hopes that with the increasing resources for education on this subject they’ll see a change in the number of infant mortality, “We have the best opportunity to educate our parents in the community. It’s so important to us because Louisiana has one of the highest rates of SIDS deaths in the country. It’s twice that than the national average and our regions is one of the highest in the states so as a community-based hospital we felt it was our duty and obligation to be the best prepared as we can for our new parents and our established parents.”
Every person that works for Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women has been trained on safe sleep practices. And Hunter is currently working with all the hospitals in Southwest Louisiana to become certified as well.
