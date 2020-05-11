Lake Charles Memorial receives Safe Sleep Award

Alford says he hopes that with the increasing resources for education on this subject they’ll see a change in the number of infant mortality, “We have the best opportunity to educate our parents in the community. It’s so important to us because Louisiana has one of the highest rates of SIDS deaths in the country. It’s twice that than the national average and our regions is one of the highest in the states so as a community-based hospital we felt it was our duty and obligation to be the best prepared as we can for our new parents and our established parents.”