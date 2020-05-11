La. economists project COVID-19 will cause nearly $1B shortfall in state’s budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State economists are projecting Louisiana’s budget will have a nearly $1 billion deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WAFB’s Matt Houston.
“There’s no crisis we’ve had that even comes close to this...Very, very bad numbers," Greg Albrecht, a state economist told the Louisiana legislature’s revenue estimating conference Monday, May 11.
