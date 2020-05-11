Inmate at Oakdale federal prison dies after testing positive for COVID-19

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - An inmate at the Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) in Oakdale has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to information from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
George Escamilla, 67, died on Friday, May 8.
Escamilla went into respiratory failure at the Satellite Prison Camp on Wednesday, April 15, according to the Bureau of Prisons. He was evaluated by the prison’s medical staff, then transported to a local hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition declined on Thursday, April 30, and he was placed on a ventilator. He was pronounced dead on Friday, May 8.
The Bureau of Prisons said Escamilla had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
He had been in custody at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Oakdale since May 9, 2018. He was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 192-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and aiding and abetting.
SPC Oakdale is a minimum-security facility adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution I Oakdale and currently houses 71 male offenders.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.