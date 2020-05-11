How COVID-19 will shape the 2020 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 has led to many uncertainties, including present and future elections. It’s left many wondering how will the virus shape the 2020 election season, overall.
“This is unprecedented and we just don’t know.. and the other issue is growing concerns about security,” said Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones.
Several states have already postponed primaries, including Louisiana.
Louisiana’s presidential primary is currently scheduled for July 11 after being pushed back twice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Municipal general elections are currently scheduled for Aug. 15.
Some states are pushing for strictly mail-in voting, and while it may be a safe option, Lynn Jones says it’s easier said than done.
“The mail-in ballot is very convenient and we have a pretty good system here," Jones said. "The problem is with technology, we see it every day somethings hacked in and I don’t think we’re there yet.”
Louisiana is 1 of 16 states which requires a formal excuse from absentee voters. However, Louisiana’s emergency election plan expands acceptable reasons for people to request an absentee ballot.
The emergency plan expanded the reasons to request an absentee ballot to registered voters who are affected by COVID-19:
- At higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to serious underlying medical conditions as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (including chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, diabetes, severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher), chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis, liver disease, pregnancy, or immunocompromised due to cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications)
- Subject to a medically necessary quarantine or isolation order as a result of COVID-19
- Advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns
- Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis
- Caring for an identified individual who is subject to a medically necessary quarantine or isolation order as a result of COVID-19 or who has been advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns
“I do think we’re prepared for the July and August election, but I believe the turnout will not be as high as what the presidential election will be in the Fall," said Jones.
Although low voter turnout is expected this year, Jones said when it comes to the polls, they’re not letting their guard down.
"There has been a massive plan for protective gear, how far commissioners can sit from each other, P-P-E...There will be several hundred election commissioners there and we have to be cognizant of their safety. "
As far as polling locations and times, there have been no changes made to the general voting pattern that most have grown accustomed to in Southwest Louisiana. Although these are uncertain times, Jones says he remains confident in the state’s fight against election security.
Click here to read the full plan, which includes information about which polling places are moving, how those in nursing homes should vote, and what qualifications are necessary for absentee voting under the new changes.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
The deadlines to request an absentee ballot for the July 11 election are:
- July 7 (four days before the election) for all voters except military, overseas, and hospitalized voters
- July 10 (day before the election) for military, overseas, and hospitalized voters
The deadlines to request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 15 election are:
- Aug. 11 (four days before the election) for all voters except military, overseas, and hospitalized voters
- Aug. 14 (day before the election) for military, overseas, and hospitalized voters
EARLY VOTING
- Early voting for the July 11 election is currently scheduled for June 26 through July 4 (excluding Sunday, June 28 and Friday, July 3). Early voting for the Aug. 15 election is currently scheduled for Aug. 1 through 8 (excluding Sunday, Aug. 2).
The July 11th primary is set to be an in-person election.
The Calcasieu Clerk of Court Office says they are working to get the necessary amount of PPE for election staff and sanitizing equipment for the general public.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.