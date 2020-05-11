FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm summer-like pattern returns later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southerly winds will return overnight and that will push temperatures up especially from I-1- south; while areas noth of I-10 will remain cooler. Lows will range from the mid 50s for areas well inland to the upper 60s at the coast by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times with little chance of rain. Though we will have to watch for an upper level disturbance coming in from the west which could spark some showers if it gets close enough to SWLA. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low 80s and higher humidity too.
Wednesday will bring partly cloudy conditions with a few isolated showers or storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a 20% chance of rain.
Thursday through early next week will resemble a summer setup with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon, the rain chance is 40%. These will form due to the daytime heating as opposed to a front or disturbance like the past few rain events. So if you are planning anything outdoors just have an indoor alternative and plan to check the radar.
We may see a stronger upper level system move into our area by Sunday, though there is considerable uncertainty so for now the rain chance remains 40% until there is more clarity from the models.
We may see a slight reduction in rain chances by the middle of next week, but at least a few showers still look likely.
There is good news, at this time I do not see any signs of severe weather! Though if the system mentioned above on Sunday is stronger it could produce more robust storms. For now, we will wait and see what happens.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
