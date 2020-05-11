FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant feel ends quickly this week as humidity and rain returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We will enjoy the last morning in the 50s for most of Southwest Louisiana for the foreseeable future as a warmer, more humid and rainier regime returns by the middle to latter half of the week. Enjoy today though as an abundance of sunshine makes for a great day for anything outdoors with temperatures by this afternoon returning to the lower 80s.
Tonight it won’t be quite as cool but as least we will get the opportunity to drop into the lower 60s with a few spots dropping into the upper 50s overnight. Tuesday won’t be all that bad although we’ll see a few more clouds around at times as southeasterly winds begins to pull back in more humidity, thus an even warmer start to Wednesday morning with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
A full-on tropical feel returns beginning by the middle of week as tropical moisture pooling up over the western side of the Gulf makes a pull northward over the area. Rain chances begin creeping into the picture as a result by Wednesday. Higher rain chances Thursday as this Gulf moisture combines with some upper level energy which will help bring a higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
Some days will be rainier than others Friday, Saturday and Sunday but each day provides at least the chance of seeing some rain with not only a muggy feel but a hotter pattern as well with highs in the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon and lows at night closer to 70.
Unfortunately for those enjoying these cooler nights, the pattern ahead won’t be conducive for many more as we inch closer to the latter half of May and into June which is also the official start of hurricane season. While there are no signs of tropical development are brewing in the Gulf, it will certainly begin to feel more tropical with the pattern setting up this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.