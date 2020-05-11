Construction on Maplewood bridge in Sulphur begins

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Starting Monday, a section along Maplewood Drive will be closed to replace the Maplewood Bridge.
“It’s been a long time coming. Thirty-seven years. It’s outlived its lifespan.," Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said.
For the next six months, the Maplewood Bridge will be closed. The surrounding areas — Hazel Street to Post Oak Road will be open to local traffic only.
“It has four, ninety-six-inch culverts in the bottom of it. The culverts are metal and they’ve rusted out. That’s why the erosion is taking place. They will be replaced by concrete box culvert,” Danahay said, describing the bridge.
He said this project is critical.
“There was a void being created under the bridge and we did not want to cause any accidents whatsoever. So, we went ahead and did a temporary fix filling underneath the bridge so it would be stable and decided to go ahead and fix the bridge,” Danahay said.
The funding for the replacement will come from the city’s capital projects budget and money from Calcasieu Parish.
“It’s gonna cost approximately $800,000. The money has been secured by the city and we’re ready to go forward with it," Danahay said.
Going forward, Danahay reminds drivers to take a few extra minutes to check their route before they leave the house.
“We’re asking drivers to take alternate routes which will be City Services or Beglis Parkway to Highway 90 or Interstate 10," he said.
Danahay said the new, concrete culverts will improve drainage for that lateral and hopefully prevent future deterioration.
