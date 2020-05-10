FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Mother’s Day, we do see rain into the new week

Through the rest of the evening we can continue to see the clear skies, perfect for maybe an afternoon walk or run and even a bike ride if you have the chance because it feels so amazing outside with low humidity. We do see another cool night in which we can expect temperatures to fall into the middle 60′s through the evening before bottoming out Monday morning in the lower 50′s for areas to the north and middle 50′s further south. The warming trend for the afternoons continues into Monday as we are back into the lower 80′s with more sunshine a a few clouds from time to time, but overall another nice day to enjoy. We see our winds begin to shift a little as we go back to a easterly and southeasterly flow, which can help to increase the humidity just slightly. If you are able still going to be a nice afternoon to get some fresh air, because things will be changing into the end of the week as clouds and rain move back into the picture. Heading into Monday evening we do see the overnight temperatures beginning to warm as we only drop into the lower 60′s.