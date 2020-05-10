FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Mother’s Day, we do see rain into the new week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A really nice afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures as we have warmed into the middle 70′s. We can expect to warm a few more degrees into the upper 70′s before we begin too cool down for the overnight.
Through the rest of the evening we can continue to see the clear skies, perfect for maybe an afternoon walk or run and even a bike ride if you have the chance because it feels so amazing outside with low humidity. We do see another cool night in which we can expect temperatures to fall into the middle 60′s through the evening before bottoming out Monday morning in the lower 50′s for areas to the north and middle 50′s further south. The warming trend for the afternoons continues into Monday as we are back into the lower 80′s with more sunshine a a few clouds from time to time, but overall another nice day to enjoy. We see our winds begin to shift a little as we go back to a easterly and southeasterly flow, which can help to increase the humidity just slightly. If you are able still going to be a nice afternoon to get some fresh air, because things will be changing into the end of the week as clouds and rain move back into the picture. Heading into Monday evening we do see the overnight temperatures beginning to warm as we only drop into the lower 60′s.
Heading into Tuesday we see a few more clouds around with highs in the lower 80′s, but we do see dry conditions as the rain is still off to the west and is slowly progressing it’s way into the region. Moisture and humidity values do increase though and it will feel a little muggy. This trend continues into our Wednesday as we see partly cloudy skies and a few showers or storms possible into the afternoon, but the good news is that what rain we do see is going to be very isolated in nature and it won’t be washout. The rain chances and temperatures do go up slightly into our Thursday as we are back into the middle 80′s through the weekend, but that will come with the price of showers and storms around. Rain chances will be back starting Thursday and really lasting through the following Monday. While it won’t be a washout we do see the chances of showers and storms each day.
Enjoy the rest of this cooler weather and beautiful Mother’s Day afternoon as changes are on the way into next week. We will continue to monitor the rain chances as they get closer and provide the latest updates.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
