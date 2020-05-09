Unrestrained DeRidder man killed in crash on LA-10

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A single-vehicle crash killed a DeRidder man on LA-10 on May 8.
The investigation by Louisiana State Police revealed the accident involved a 1998 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Paul George, 78.
George was heading westbound on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle exited the highway to the left and struck a structure.
According to Casey Wallace with LSP, George was not wearing his seat-belt and was pronounced dead from the crash.
Toxicology test results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
