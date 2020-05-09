Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas says she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation” by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman. According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at an short-term rental home in Austin on April 13 and found Earl Thomas and his brother in bed with two women. The affidavit says Nina admitted to pointing the pistol at Earl’s head “with the intent to scare him” but thought it was unloaded. She was arrested on a felony charge and denies the allegations.