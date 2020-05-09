FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler day with plenty of clouds, warmer for our Mother’s Day

Through the rest of the afternoon and evening we see clouds hanging around, but the rain chances remain low with an isolated sprinkle possible, but temperatures holding very steady in the middle 60′s. We do cool down through the evening as clouds begin to break apart slightly and that will be when the temperatures fall quickly as we will be even cooler this evening with lows starting out in the upper 40′s for the areas to the north and lower 50′s along and south of I-10. That’s roughly around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. For our Mother’s Day we see more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the afternoon as we look to top off in the middle and upper 70′s with plenty of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A perfect afternoon afternoon to maybe take Mom out for a walk or a nice picnic at the park. As we head into the overnight hours we clear things out a little more, but we won’t be as cool with lows in the lower and middle 50′s.