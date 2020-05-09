FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler day with plenty of clouds, warmer for our Mother’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much quieter day today with cooler temperatures as we have only reached in the middle and upper 60′s. Going through the rest of the afternoon we see temperatures very slow to warm as clouds continue to build in.
Through the rest of the afternoon and evening we see clouds hanging around, but the rain chances remain low with an isolated sprinkle possible, but temperatures holding very steady in the middle 60′s. We do cool down through the evening as clouds begin to break apart slightly and that will be when the temperatures fall quickly as we will be even cooler this evening with lows starting out in the upper 40′s for the areas to the north and lower 50′s along and south of I-10. That’s roughly around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. For our Mother’s Day we see more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the afternoon as we look to top off in the middle and upper 70′s with plenty of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A perfect afternoon afternoon to maybe take Mom out for a walk or a nice picnic at the park. As we head into the overnight hours we clear things out a little more, but we won’t be as cool with lows in the lower and middle 50′s.
Into the new week we see a dry start with temperatures back into the lower 80′s for Monday and Tuesday with a few more clouds beginning to build into Tuesday as we watch an approaching cold front as we see waves of rain in our forecast for the end of the week. For the start of the week on Monday and Tuesday winds will be a little more out of the easterly direction helping to keep humidity values down. But the winds do begin to change direction as we head into Wednesday with southerly flow returning as well as the chance for a few isolated showers or storms.
Highs continue to warm into the middle and end of next week as we reach the middle 80′s, but the price of warmer weather is going to come in the form of higher rain chances. Several waves of rain and storms look to move through the region as we head into Thursday and will be lingering around for several days as the front is very slow to clear Southwest Louisiana. While it won’t be a washout every day there will be a chance from Thursday through next weekend with models keeping rain possible through early next week. For now though enjoy the cooler and drier weather. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mother’s and hope you all have a great weekend!
