Termite swarm season officially starts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Termite swarm season is officially here.
“We had a large swarm the day before yesterday and our phones just went crazy," Ronnie Ramsey, termite manager at J&J Exterminating, said. "Lake Charles and New Orleans are probably the two of the biggest areas around that have the big swarms like this. It’s just something where we get more and more every year.”
Ramsey said they’re here to stay at least for the next month.
“This is the season for the swarm right now. In May. You can normally document it from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day. That’s your main swarm season," Ramsey said.
There are a few preventative measures you can take to keep a colony from invading your home, like finishing those improvement projects around the house.
“Wet areas around windows, doors, a roof leak, anything that’s going to cause a soft spot in the wood, they’re looking for that," Ramsey said.
Another tip: dimming your lights around dusk.
“The Formosan termites, right at dusk, they come out and they fly. Once they start flying, they attract to lights. We tell everybody to keep their lights low for a few hours and around 10 or 1030 you’re usually okay," Ramsey said.
However, if you think termites are already in your home, there are a couple of signs you can look for.
“They start seeing what we call a pop out in the wall. You’ll notice something on your wall, maybe some dirt on the wall or a hole maybe that’s popping out and you see something crawling," Ramsey said.
If you think you may have termites, Ramsey said you call a professional.
“You need to make a phone call because you probably have some termites in your wall and they’re probably getting ready to swarm in your house and that could be a disaster for you,” Ramsey said.
J&J exterminating said during the pandemic, they’re wearing proper PPE if they need to enter your home.
