LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the last several months we’ve seen educators go above and beyond for students and parents.
This week is teacher appreciation week, a time to recognize educators for their long hours and creative teaching techniques during the statewide stay-at-home order.
We spoke to Melanie Brady, the Principal of Lebleu Settlement Elementary, who explained what this week is all about, “This week for teachers, it’s always been set aside for an opportunity to show them appreciation. This appreciation has just extended, I think it started way back in March. Teachers are providing a service to students and being their support system. And not just to the students, but the parents and the communities as well."
Brady says she takes inspiration from her colleges and their attitude towards their profession, “And even during these current circumstances, they have a mindset that we’re going to make a way not an excuse. As a leader, it’s just inspiring.”
“Being a teacher is giving your self to your students and to your job,” says Lorri Caldwell who teaches Gifted English at F.K. White Middle School. “When this happened it was upsetting, but within a day or two teachers were pulling the resources and sharing ideas, just that optimism it was enlightening.”
She says even at home she can still feel the love from her students and that makes it all worthwhile, “It’s hard to say I left my classroom and I’m not going to get to tell them goodbye. The thank you’s, the letters, just knowing that you touched a student’s life in a way that was positive, you know my kids have been emailing me and we’ve been staying in touch. It just helps you through the tough times. It’s a rewarding thing.”
So, to all the teachers in Soutwest Lousisiana, we want to thank you for all your hard work and for all the lives you’ve touched.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.