SWLA Louisiana nurses reflect on National Nurses Week

“God put you on this earth with this purpose, this occupation, and this career plan and put us in this moment and this time, to really stand up and show this country, that we are here to help battle this pandemic together,” said Candice Thibodeaux, Regional Clinical Director of Emergency Services for Christus Ochsner SWLA. “I think that we have a little bit more of pride this Nurses Week, and a little bit more honor.”