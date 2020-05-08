SWLA Louisiana nurses reflect on National Nurses Week

LAKE CHARLES La. - National Nurses Week kicked off Monday, but celebrations look a little different this year due to the pandemic.
“Not being able to celebrate Nurse’s Week like we’ve always done, it’s a change and it’s emotional, but I think it’s just you know, for me the emotional is what our team has done,” said Ginger Disante, Chief Nursing Officer for Christus Ochsner SWLA. “This is what we do, this is who we are, so in a way, we signed up for this.”
But despite the changes in celebrations, nurses across SWLA feel as if they are still called to this profession despite being a frontline worker.
“God put you on this earth with this purpose, this occupation, and this career plan and put us in this moment and this time, to really stand up and show this country, that we are here to help battle this pandemic together,” said Candice Thibodeaux, Regional Clinical Director of Emergency Services for Christus Ochsner SWLA. “I think that we have a little bit more of pride this Nurses Week, and a little bit more honor.”
There have been challenges, this year more than most.
“It’s been a sacrifice for sure," said Tonika Galmore, Registered Nurse at West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital. “You wake up in the morning and know that I might be exposed today. I do what I can do to be safe for me and my patients, and sometimes I can’t return home.”
But, many of the nurses have been wanting to be in this profession since they were young.
“My father actually said ‘have you ever considered nursing?,’” said Brian Thompson, Chief Nursing Officer for West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital. “And I kind of thought about it, and I said no, but that actually sounds quite interesting.”
Although they don’t expect it, a thank you can go a long way.
“I don’t think any Nurse goes into nursing with the goal of being put on a pedestal or thanked," said Alexis Gotreaux-Courville, RN at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. "You go into it because you want to help people.”
National Nurses Week ends Tuesday, May 12.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.