SWLA Arrest Report - May 7, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 7, 2020.
Amyra Jana Arvie, 17, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Dontrell Trevon Singleton, 29, DeRidder: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000; attempted burglary.
Amberee Michelle Hinson, 30, Orange, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Michael James Beloney Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer with force; battery of an officer; entry of or remaining on places after being forbidden.
Erik Tremyne George, 37, Oakdale: Pregnant victim; child endangerment; domestic abuse.
Florence Mae Stanley, 34, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Dena Phillips Henry, 57, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald James Rozas, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges).
Ezavien Dwan Grant, 18, Coushatta: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; trespassing.
Tommy Lee Foy, 27, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting and officer; disturbing the peace; battery of a correctional facility officer.
Wandell D. Millien, 36, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Jamal Menard, 39, Breaux Bridge: Trespassing; instate detainer.
Daniel Patrick Tekippe, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.
Brandon Guy Keene, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.