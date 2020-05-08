Sports Person of the Week - Zack LaFargue

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - Things may look a little different around Kinder High School right now, but one thing remains the same.
And that’s Zack LaFargue out on the football field continuing to put in the work. The Kinder senior has quite the resume: 1st team All-State, as well as All-District punter and kicker. But to him, triumph is never possible alone.
“I still give all the credit to my team. My performance, I couldn’t have done it without my long snapper and my holder," Zack LaFargue said. "I trusted them two like brothers.”
Brothers that also helped him break records. LaFargue hit a 47-yard field goal at their homecoming game against DeQuincy this past season, which marked the longest field goal in Kinder history.
“I was ready. It looked like coach was in his head whether he could go for it or not. I was like come on coach," LaFargue said. "I was glad he gave me that chance because I knew I could do it.”
While that's his longest in-game, he knows it's not his best.
"I’ve gone back 50 plus. My longest practicing out here is 60,” said LaFargue.
LaFargue is hoping to take advantage of that distance at the next level. He'll be kicking at a school, he’s always hoped would have a spot for him and he received that chance last week.
“I’ve wanted to go to McNeese since I started playing football. It’s close to home. My parents have gone there. McNeese is one thing in my mind that I have always worked for. I have worked so hard. I always wanted to play college football, but I wanted to play for McNeese. So, when I got the opportunity, I hopped right on it,” LaFargue added.
LaFargue is ready to walk on and give the Pokes his all for the next four years.
“Just being apart of the team. I am just so glad about that. I am going there to work hard and give it my best,” LaFargue said.
