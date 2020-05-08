SENIOR NIGHT: Sulphur baseball senior class

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on the Sulphur baseball senior class. Nine Tors make up the 2020 senior class that was off to a solid 10-4 record before the season ended.
Sulphur’s strength was in its pitching staff that produced four veteran seniors and a solid senior closer.
Mcneese State signee Cameron LeJeune was the leader with a 4-1 record and era under one with 56 k’s.
A soon to be college commit Dalton Leblanc posted a 3-0 record with impressive .88 ERA.
Serving as both starter and closer Paris JC commit Kainin Morrow whose fastball has been up to 92 mph had 2 wins and 2 saves with 1.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts.
Leading the bullpen with most appearances and last year’s number 1 starter Tripp Tyree. Tripp pitched in 9 of the 14 games with an impressive 2-0 record with 2 saves and also recorded a 1.28 era.
Kade Bruney pitched in 4 games and he finished without giving up an earned run.
Leading the Tor offense alongside LeJeune (.357 avg), Morrow (.306 avg) and Leblanc (.306 avg) were outfielders Kade Faulk who was hitting .303 and Levin Beard who was batting .297 with a team-leading 19 RBI’s.
Qua Simien was the team’s defensive specialist with 26 chances and no errors. He also added five stolen bases.
The last member was a two-year starter in Roy Devall. The first baseman hit a solid .279 with 12 RBI’s.
The team due to the depth of pitching staff was once again expected to make a deep playoff run continuing the Tor baseball tradition.
7Sports' Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
