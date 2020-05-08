SENIOR NIGHT: East Beauregard fishing team senior class

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on the East Beauregard fishing team senior class. The seven-man group helped start the fishing program for the Trojans and many went on to fish in the National tournament on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama a year ago.
Noah Gill, Kolbi Harper and Caiden Moore have each been members of the team since 2016, while Karter Cooley joined the fold in 2017 and Dylan Guillory joined in 2018. Braden Hammons became a team member and while he was not pictured in the photo, Dylan Furlow has been a team member for 2 years.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.