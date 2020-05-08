Rosepine Retirement and Rehabilitation Center holds Mother’s Day parade

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This Mother’s Day will be unlike any other for many families in Southwest Louisiana, especially for those with loved ones living in retirement homes.
To make Mother’s Day exceptionally special for residents, Rosepine Retirement and Rehabilitation Center held a parade complete with music, posters even t-shirts.
Sherry Ipes, Resident Council President, says Friday’s event was the perfect way to lift spirits.
“We all sat outside and got to wave at all the people. All the residents families came through and we held up signs," Ipes said. "We had balloons and played music. We had an awesome time.”
Michael Hites, Rosepine Retirement Administrator says the quarantine experience has been unique for staff and residents. Families normally visit daily, but he says that has changed because of COVID-19.
Hites says it was amazing to see families driving by for their loved ones. He says the event brought smiles to the faces of everyone involved.
“Being able to see them in person and see our staff together and you know be able to relax just for a moment," Hites said. "Take a deep breath, and be able to smile, and just enjoy it was very rewarding.”
Hites says Rosepine Retirement had a week full of different activities and events celebrating Mother’s Day with residents.
Ipes, who is a mother of two herself, says even though her own children weren’t able to make the parade, the love she felt from her community and staff at Rosepine Retirement has already made Mother’s Day 2020 one for the books.
“We’re all family around here, they treat us like family," Ipes said. "Even though if our families aren’t around they make sure we’re loved here.”
Celebrating mom will look different for all of us this year, but with the right perspective it could be the most memorable mother’s day we ever experience.
We want to see how you and your family are celebrating this year! Click here to share your Mother’s Day photos with KPLC.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.