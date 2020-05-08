Tornado warning issued for Gillis area until 3:45 p.m.

Share weather and storm damage photos HERE.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A tornado warning has been issued for the Gillis area until 3:45 p.m.
As of 3 p.m., there are 3,412 customers without power in Beauregard as severe weather passes through.
TORNADO WARNING FOR DEQUINCY HAS BEEN CANCELED
A tornado warning issued for DeQuincy has been canceled, as of 2:55 p.m.
The warning was initially issued until 3:15 p.m.
TORNADO WARNING FOR SUGARTOWN EXPIRES
A tornado warning issued for Sugartown has expired. The warning was radar indicated.
The warning expired at 2 p.m.
