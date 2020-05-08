Tornado warning issued for Gillis area until 3:45 p.m.

BECi outages as of 3 p.m. on May 8, 2020. (Source: BECi)
May 8, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 3:14 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A tornado warning has been issued for the Gillis area until 3:45 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., there are 3,412 customers without power in Beauregard as severe weather passes through.

TORNADO WARNING FOR DEQUINCY HAS BEEN CANCELED

A tornado warning issued for DeQuincy has been canceled, as of 2:55 p.m.

The warning was initially issued until 3:15 p.m.

TORNADO WARNING FOR SUGARTOWN EXPIRES

A tornado warning issued for Sugartown has expired. The warning was radar indicated.

The warning expired at 2 p.m.

