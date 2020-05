KPLC’s 2020 Crawfish Price Check

Boudreaux’s Cajun Trio Iowa BOILED: $3.95 per pound.

SPECIAL: Buy five pounds get one pound free.

LIVE: $1.25 - $2.25 per pound.

Boulet’s Boil-N-Go Sulphur BOILED: $4.75 per pound; $4.25 per pound for fifteen pounds or more.

LIVE: $2.49 per pound.

Captain’s Table Lake Charles BOILED: $3.89 per pound.

Cast & Cleaver Sulphur BOILED: $3.75 per pound.

Choupique Crawfish Iowa BOILED: $4.25 per pound.

LIVE: $55.00 per sack.

Circle 7 Lake Charles BOILED: $4.27 per pound.

Cody’s Crawfish Shop Sulphur BOILED: $4.75 per pound.

ICE CHEST SPECIAL: $4.25 per pound.

Cravin’ Crawfish & More Lake Charles BOILED: $4.49 per pound for three pounds.

ICE CHEST SPECIAL: $3.99 per pound for ten pounds or more.

Crawfish Stop (Hwy 14) Lake Charles BOILED: $4.54 per pound ; $4.08 per pound for ten pounds or more.

Crawfish Stop (Country Club) Lake Charles BOILED: $4.54 per pound; $4.08 per pound for ten pounds or more.

D&D Crawfish Sulphur LIVE: $1.99 - $2.25 per pound.

Darrell’s Jennings BOILED: $14.00 for three pounds; $25.00 for five pounds.

Deaton’s Crawfish Lake Charles BOILED: $4.00 per pound.

Fire & Spice Moss Bluff BOILED: $4.59 per pound; $3.99 per pound for fifteen to twenty-nine pounds; $3.79 for thirty or more pounds.

Head’s or Tails Moss Bluff BOILED: $3.99 per pound.

Hollier’s Sulphur BOILED: $4.39 per pound; $3.39 per pound for twenty pounds or more.

LIVE: $2.25 per pound.

Honey B Ham Lake Charles BOILED: $4.99 per pound.

The Hot Spot Moss Bluff BOILED: $4.99 per pound; $4.79 per pound for ten pounds or more.

ICE CHEST SPECIAL: $3.99 per pound for thirty pounds or more.

The Hut Sulphur BOILED: $4.50 per pound; $3.99 per pound for ten pounds or more.

J&R Crawfish Kinder BOILED: $4.00 per pound.

John Mo’s Crawdads Iowa BOILED: $4.89 per pound.

JT's Seafood Lake Charles BOILED: $3.99 per pound; $3.75 per pound for ten pounds or more.

ICE CHEST SPECIAL: $3.25 per pound for thirty pounds or more.

LIVE: $2.25 per pound large/medium; $45 per sack small/medium.

Kenny Habetz Crawfish Ragley BOILED: $4.50 per pound.

LIVE: $2.00 per pound.

Mac’s Crawfish Lake Charles BOILED: $4.75 per pound.

Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express Lake Charles BOILED: $3.99 per pound.

LIVE: $2.00 per pound.

Sunday: only selling live and must call to reserve.

Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff) Moss Bluff BOILED: $4.50 per pound.

TUESDAY: $3.60 per pound.

Paradise Daiquiris (Sulphur) Sulphur Not boiling this weekend.

Poole’s Boil-n-go Hayes BOILED: $4.25 per pound.

LIVE: $2.25 per pound.

Prejean’s Crawfish House DeQuincy BOILED: $4.99 per pound.

Richard’s Sulphur BOILED: $4.39 per pound.

Roy’s Meat Market Iowa $3.99 per pound.

Steamboat Bills (La. 14) Lake Charles BOILED: $3.99 per pound.

LIVE: $1.99 per pound.

Steamboat Bills DeRidder BOILED: $3.99 per pound.