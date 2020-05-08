IRS provides instructions on returning stimulus checks sent to deceased people

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -If you received a stimulus check or direct deposit in the name of a deceased relative, you have plenty of company. But the Internal Revenue Service wants that money returned and the agency has set up procedures to send it back.
If Rose Cooke were still alive, her daughter, Lori, says she'd probably divide the stimulus payment among her grandchildren who are still in college. Lori figured she would have to return the direct deposit. But she wants to make sure it goes to the right place.
"I figured that I would have to get some kind of assurance that there's going to be a procedure, because the last thing I would want to have happen is I send a check off somewhere and somebody somewhere cashes it and then you never know where it went and six months to a year later they tell me I deposited it and they don't have it," said Cooke.
When she sends the payment to IRS, Cooke plans to pay for a return receipt.
Tax attorney Rusty Stutes says, indeed, those who received a stimulus deposit or check after their loved one’s death must send it back. He says IRS released new guidance on their web site this week, on how to do that.
“If a person passes away, before the receipt of the funds, either by check or by direct deposit, then you are obligated under the IRS rules to return the funds,” he said.
Stutes says if someone keeps such money, the government can take enforcement action.
"Liens and levies and possibly seizing assets," are some of the possibilities he says.
Cooke says even though Social Security was notified of her mom’s death, she’s not surprised the IRS or Treasury don’t’ yet know.
"Nothing surprises me about red tape and dealing with those kinds of issues." She said.
But U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) Louisiana, is among those spearheading an inquiry into why deceased people are receiving coronavirus stimulus checks. Lawmakers say they want to protect taxpayer dollars by stopping improper payments to dead people. They have written a letter to the agencies posing eleven questions.
Check out links to IRS guidance on the requirement to return payments (FAQ 10,) the procedure and the correct address (FAQ 41.)
