FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms this afternoon, a cooler and drier pattern for Mother’s Day

Continuing to track strong storms moving through Southwest Louisiana this afternoon as we have continued to watch them moving in from the north throughout the afternoon. The storms are capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and even spin-up tornadoes as we head into the early evening hours. Temperatures are ranging from the lower 80′s along the I-10 corridor and points south where we haven’t seen any storms to the middle 60′s for areas that have seen the heavy rain. As we head into the overnight hours the storm threat diminishes and the bigger story turns to cooler temperatures that are working there way in. Temperatures overnight fall quickly behind the front as we see lows on Saturday in the lower and middle 50′s. Clouds stick around through the afternoon hours tomorrow with some breaks allowing sunshine to filter through, but temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the lower 70′s and for areas to the north in the upper 60′s. We see an even cooler night heading into Mother’s Day with lows in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.