FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms this afternoon, a cooler and drier pattern for Mother’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Much better conditions across the region as the strong storms continue to move out of our viewing area with much cooler temperatures working there way in to Southwest Louisiana.
Continuing to track strong storms moving through Southwest Louisiana this afternoon as we have continued to watch them moving in from the north throughout the afternoon. The storms are capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and even spin-up tornadoes as we head into the early evening hours. Temperatures are ranging from the lower 80′s along the I-10 corridor and points south where we haven’t seen any storms to the middle 60′s for areas that have seen the heavy rain. As we head into the overnight hours the storm threat diminishes and the bigger story turns to cooler temperatures that are working there way in. Temperatures overnight fall quickly behind the front as we see lows on Saturday in the lower and middle 50′s. Clouds stick around through the afternoon hours tomorrow with some breaks allowing sunshine to filter through, but temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the lower 70′s and for areas to the north in the upper 60′s. We see an even cooler night heading into Mother’s Day with lows in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.
For Mother’s Day we see more in the way of sunshine, but temperatures still remaining below average as we are only in the middle and upper 70′s for the afternoon. Still a nice day to maybe take mom out for a walk or maybe lunch outside if you are able to. Good news is that we remain dry through the weekend and for Sunday as high pressure settles back in, but it will be breezy from time to time with strong northeasterly flow. If you like the cooler weather enjoy this weekend, because the warm temperatures make a return as we head into next week with highs back into the lower and middle 80′s.
Into next week we see highs back into the middle 80′s from Wednesday onward and the chance of rain beginning to return as we see several disturbances working their way their way through and providing the chance for showers and storms all the way through next weekend. Enjoy the cooler weather and have a Happy Mother’s Day weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
