FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms possible this afternoon then a much cooler weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures are up quite a bit from yesterday as muggy conditions mixed with breezy Gulf winds will keep the humid feel in place as clouds continue to thicken up. Rain chances hold off for the morning drive but will begin increasing by early afternoon as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms marches our direction ahead of the next cold front.
With it being Friday and many of your probably planning to eat out at many of the local restaurants that are now offering dining options under party tents in their parking lots, make sure to have our KPLC weather app downloaded and be prepared to take shelter in a sturdy building as storms move in later this afternoon.
The primary threats from storms will be damaging wind gusts, hail and lightning. These storms are expected to quickly move through and begin arriving by early afternoon in our northern parishes and through the late-afternoon closer to I-10 and exiting the coast around 7:00 p.m. Rainfall totals of less than one inch will be all we receive due to the fast movement of the front with any leftover scattered showers that linger into the evening ending before midnight.
Temperatures take a dive overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 50s with a blustery start to Saturday as clouds linger through most of the day. This will further limit the warm-up tomorrow although a few models show some clearing by afternoon which may allow a few rays of sun to boost afternoon highs into the lower 70s.
A very pleasant stretch of weather returns for several days as Mother’s Day starts with temperatures in the 50s and warms to near 80 by the afternoon as a lot more sun is expected for Sunday compared to how we start the weekend. Rain chances hold off for several days as well, with the latest forecast aiming at late next week for our next best rain chance.
In summary, make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts by downloading the KPLC First Alert Weather app, follow KPLC for updates this afternoon and be ready to head indoors as storms approach. These will be quick movers, but could pack a punch with strong damaging winds, hail and lightning. Thankfully our weekend is looking much better as are the next several days!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
