FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms possible this afternoon then a much cooler weekend ahead

The primary threats from storms will be damaging wind gusts, hail and lightning. These storms are expected to quickly move through and begin arriving by early afternoon in our northern parishes and through the late-afternoon closer to I-10 and exiting the coast around 7:00 p.m. Rainfall totals of less than one inch will be all we receive due to the fast movement of the front with any leftover scattered showers that linger into the evening ending before midnight.