Deuce McAllister says Saints schedule will make another 13-3 season challenging

On a slate full of tantalizing matchups, the Saints most curious date is a Christmas afternoon matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Christmas falls on a Friday in 2020 meaning the Saints and Vikings will play just the NFL’s second-ever Christmas Friday game “It’s unusual to have that time slot. It’s normally that Saturday that they would take but they’re going to go up against the NBA in pretty much a prime time slot that that game will kick off for the Saints. So Saints fans will get treated to another fantastic matchup repeat of the playoff game against the Vikings on Christmas. You have to love where you are and it goes to show, five prime time games for this team shows how much of a commodity they are.”