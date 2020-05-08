Cowgirls add Valpo pitcher Jenna Edwards to 2021 roster

“We are excited to be able to add Jenna to our team,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We feel fortunate to be able to bring someone in that will add debt to our pitching rotation with experience and versatility. She brings a different look to the circle throwing from the left side and has the ability to go up and down in the zone. During this process we figured out really quick that she would be a great fit. Her competitive spirit, drive in the classroom, and moral integrity are all things that will fit our team culture. She will be a great addition to our talented bullpen.”