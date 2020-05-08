Cowgirls add Valpo pitcher Jenna Edwards to 2021 roster

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball head coach James Landreneau announced the addition of Jenna Edwards, a left-handed graduate pitcher from Valparaiso.
“We are excited to be able to add Jenna to our team,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We feel fortunate to be able to bring someone in that will add debt to our pitching rotation with experience and versatility. She brings a different look to the circle throwing from the left side and has the ability to go up and down in the zone. During this process we figured out really quick that she would be a great fit. Her competitive spirit, drive in the classroom, and moral integrity are all things that will fit our team culture. She will be a great addition to our talented bullpen.”
Edwards is a native of Winchester, Kentucky where she attended George Rogers Clark High School. She spent one year at Kentucky Christian where she was named Freshman of the Year in 2016 after picking up 13 wins and 200 strikeouts in 143.2 innings. Edwards then went on to play one season at Chattanooga State Community College where she earned all-conference honors in 2018 in a year where she recorded 17 wins and 154 strikeouts.
For the past two seasons at Valpo, Edwards combined to pick up 146 strikeouts and was second on the team in 2019 with 33.
Prior to the 2020 season coming to an end, Edwards had 33 strikeouts in 40 innings and ranked fourth in the MVC in opponent’s batting average and ninth in ERA.
Edwards becomes the ninth signee for 20201 and will add depth to an already ranked (No. 22 by FloSoftball) Cowgirls class.
