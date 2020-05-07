United Way partners up for third distribution event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United Way has partnered with several organizations, including the Second Harvest Food Bank and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to host a third food distribution event on May 12.
The event will take place on Tuesday, May 12 at Prien Lake Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Executive Director for United Way of SWLA Denise Durel said 100,000 pounds of perishable and non-perishable food will be passed out.
“This is a non-contact, drive-thru event,” Durel said. “We’re going to be servicing 700 cars, which equates to about 142 pounds of food per car, so it is not suitable for walkers or people who are arriving on bicycles."
Durel said drivers should enter on Prien Lake Road and head towards HomeGoods at the mall. CPSO will be lining people up and counting cars.
“You will know if you are car number 700 or beyond that number,” Durel said. “We’re going to let you know at that point that we’re probably not going to be able to serve you.”
United Way and Second Harvest Food Bank hosted two events last week. Durel said they were able to provide 166,000 pounds of food and service 4,522 families in Southwest Louisiana.
United Way is in need of volunteers for this event. Anyone who would like to participate can call the United Way office at (337) 433-1088 or dial 211 to obtain more information about this event.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.