Testing, contact tracing, masks--all part of new normal in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the rate of new COVID-19 cases slows, many people are anxious to get the economy up and running again.
It seems Southwest Louisiana is headed that way.
But officials say things won’t be the way they were before. The issue was discussed at the Calcasieu COVID-19 briefing. Many officials are feeling the push to reopen the economy.
At the COVID-19 briefing Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 director for the La. Office of Public Health, explained says with masks and social distancing and more, it will be a new normal.
She says they are working toward a robust, contact tracing program.
“What that does is it allows us to identify people in the community who have covid and make sure we connect with them and also get a good history from them and also identify all of the close contacts that person has had whether they have symptoms or not and then hopefully be able to get all those people tested,” she said.
The governor is expected to update the public Monday, May 11 on the stay-at-home order and easing into reopening. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says it’s premature to finalize plans until the governor speaks, but says this area is ready for a safe and responsible reopening.
“I believe we’re ready to open here in in Southwest Louisiana. And I believe that government, law enforcement, the medical community, business owners and citizens working together can do it in a way that is safe and healthy for our citizens but also a way that can gradually get our economy back rolling,” said Hunter.
Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory provided an update on law enforcement and said eight deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 but that all but one have returned to work.
Infections in nursing homes have also been an issue of concern. Though some states publicly provide names of facilities, along with number of COVID-19 deaths, Louisiana does not. Cavanaugh said she was not aware of any plan to change that policy in Louisiana.
Hundreds of cars at a recent food giveaway show many are struggling. Denise Durel with United Way says another food giveaway is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 12 in the Prien Lake Mall parking lot across from HomeGoods.
“We’re going to be passing out 100 thousand pounds of perishable and non-perishable foods. This is a non-contact drive-through event and we’re going to be servicing 700 cars. It equates to about 142 pounds of food per car,” said Durel.
She says they will count off the cars so no one will be turned away after a long wait.
Officials also announced the COVID-19 testing schedule for next week.
