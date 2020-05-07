SWLA Arrest Report - May 6, 2020

May 7, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 6, 2020.

Karnel Joseph Willis Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Amanda Ann Mulkey, 30, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000.

Cornell Devon Shelton, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace.

Sarah Lisette Mills, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Corey Marc Finn, 29, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Ramon Alan Sampson, 29, Pensacola, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); attempt and conspiracy.

Chrystal Regina Culliver, 25, Pensacola, FL: Driving on the right side of the road; driving on a roadway landed for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); attempt and conspiracy.

Tyre Jermaine Williams, 45, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

Timmy Lane Rachal, 45, Plaucheville: Contempt of court.

William Carl Green, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Deandre James Nelson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.

Edwin Jerome Landry, 46, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery; domestic abuse.

Thomas Ian Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; riding on a roadway or bicycle path improperly.

Talathan Ken Johns Jr., 37, Sulphur: Child endangerment; strangulation.

Larry Donnell Lacey Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; contempt of court.

Brashonaca Ann Simien, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrell Lynn Wiley, 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Ciara Kashon Smith, 24, Oberlin: Domestic abuse.

Casey Frasier Fontenot, 27, Longville: Burglary.

