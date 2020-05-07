SENIOR NIGHT: Patrick Stevens, LaGrange

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on LaGrange's Patrick Stevens. Patrick is a four-year Gator Baseball player who mans first base and pitches.
In addition to spending time on the diamond, he was Captain of the LaGrange Gator Band while playing the Trumpet for seven years. He was president of the Spanish Club for three years and is a National Honors Society member. He also was in Bowling Club and Link Crew.
Like many in Southwest Louisiana, his favorite hobby is fishing and he’s aiming to make a career protecting it. Patrick’s plan after graduating with a 3.8 GPA is to attend McNeese in hopes of one day becoming a Fish and Wildlife Game Warden.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.