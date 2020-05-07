Parish announces COVID-19 testing sites for next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness, announced locations for next week’s COVID-19 testing sites.
Residents no longer have to have a fever or show symptoms to be tested as part of the community-based Phase 2 of testing.
· Monday, May 11 - Vinton City Hall
· Tuesday, May 12 - DeQuincy City Hall
· Wednesday, May 13 - Iowa City Hall
· Thursday, May 14 - Westlake City Hall
· Friday, May 15 - Moss Bluff Middle School
*All dates are dependent on weather. The parish will decide the day before based on the forecast.
Gremillion said that 317 people were tested this week - 100 at the Civic Center on Monday, 101 at West Cal Arena on Wednesday, and 116 at the Civic Center on Thursday.
He said the parish has found it can test about 100 people per day
“That’s primarily because the tests have to be sent off,” Gremillion said. “We have to meet a courier each day to give them the samples.”
Officials said removing medical requirements from the testing will help get a better sample of COVID-19 in the community.
