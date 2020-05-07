Mother of autistic child says trips to beach helpful for her child

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Officials with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office and Cameron Parish Police Jury asked people to stay away from the beaches while the stay-at-home order is still in place.
But Sheriff Ron Johnson said the purpose of the post is to remind people how important it is to follow social distancing guidelines.
“There’s no law saying [no one can] go to the beach," Johnson said. "What we want to tell people is, there’s a lot of people coming down to the beach [and] it’s very hard to keep your social distancing with so many people [but] that doesn’t mean that you can’t.”
While people can visit the beach, people must remain 6 feet away from other people and have no more than 10 people in their group.
“One lady was saying well we kept our social distancing and we picked up our trash," Johnson said. "That’s marvelous, that’s exactly what we want; we want people down here to enjoy the beaches.”
People like Christy Cormier and her family visited the beach this weekend. She said the trip to the beach with her family was necessary.
“The time at the beach this weekend was about my 17-year-old who has autism," Cormier said. "She’s been at home for over 50 days [...] straight and she was getting depressed and she needed some sun and she needed some air.”
The trip to the beach was exactly what her daughter needed.
“She laughed [and] she played," Cormier said. "You know for a 17-year-old with autism who’s already very isolated it ended up being a very healing experience.”
A healing experience that still followed social distancing guidelines.
“We were able to find a great spot that we were very extremely social distanced," she said.
Cormier said she understands the importance of practicing social distancing not just for the safety of others but also for her daughter.
