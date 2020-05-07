Lake Charles Police investigating Greinwich Blvd. shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are currently investigating an overnight shooting, according to authorities.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum says officers were called to Greinwich Blvd. near Van Buren St. in regards to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Officers say that when they arrived they found one man dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Authorities say that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide at this time.
