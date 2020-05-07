Lake Charles Police investigating Greinwich Blvd. shooting

Lake Charles Police investigating Greinwich Blvd. shooting
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | May 7, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 9:42 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are currently investigating an overnight shooting, according to authorities.

Capt. Kevin Kirkum says officers were called to Greinwich Blvd. near Van Buren St. in regards to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Officers say that when they arrived they found one man dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Authorities say that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide at this time.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.