Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows us how to “Love the Boot from Home”

The Executive Director of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Susan Russell, explained that the campaign previously scheduled to last only a week, “Originally it was “Love the Boot Week” and it was scheduled to take place all across the state in April, but of course we had to cancel due to the virus. We rebranded it to “Love the Boot at Home” campaign. This gives individuals and families some ideas and things that they can do to help the environment while they are practicing social distancing.”