Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows us how to “Love the Boot from Home”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Keep Louisiana Beautiful organization hopes residents will use some of their downtime right now to help show some love to their community.
The organization has started a statewide campaign called “Love the Boot From Home,” which focuses on how residents can implement eco-friendly activities while practicing social distancing.
The Executive Director of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Susan Russell, explained that the campaign previously scheduled to last only a week, “Originally it was “Love the Boot Week” and it was scheduled to take place all across the state in April, but of course we had to cancel due to the virus. We rebranded it to “Love the Boot at Home” campaign. This gives individuals and families some ideas and things that they can do to help the environment while they are practicing social distancing.”
Russell says that we can all help keep our state looking beautiful, “Everyone plays a role in keeping Louisiana clean and beautiful and that’s why with the Love the Boot at Home we came up with those 21 tips. Because it takes 21 days to make or break a habit.”
You can find all of those tips as well as how to donate and volunteer on the organization’s website.
“So some of the 21 tips are to go outside and pick up some litter On your walks in your runs. Download some of our education worksheets and do those with your children while you’re home,” says Russell. “Learn how to do a composting bin. Everyone has the power to look at what you’re producing and how you can reduce that.”
At the end of the day, Russell says our state will treat us well and look beautiful if we can put in a little time to keep it that way, “If we can all just respect and love and take care of where we live then we’re going to see a huge difference in the way Louisiana looks. And that’s ultimately our goal.”
Keep Louisiana Beautiful encourages participants to take a picture or video and upload it to social media using the hashtag #Lovetheboot.
