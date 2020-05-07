Hometown Hero - Rev. Frances “Boo” Kay

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Rev. Frances "Boo" Kay came to Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School in the fall of 1970, first as a teacher. Then in 1986, she became principal. Her staff and teachers say she's always looking to learn...and teach....something new.
“One of my real passions is being a global citizen," said Rev. Kay. "So from that, another passion is the environment. I always talk about the Earth, our fragile island home. We have 28 environmental initiatives.”
Somer Brown has 2 children at EDS and was a student here during Rev. Kay’s administration.
“Every time I see her when I walk into the school, she’s in the same room," said Brown. "I just know she’s going to run to me and tell me something new she has learned.”
Brown remembers Kay being stopped by a kindergartner while he was in line for lunch.
“And he had a rock or something in his hand and he held it up to her. She’s in a full suit heading to a meeting, but she stopped and looked like he had just shown her a jewel. She makes every kid excited to discover. She is so genuinely excited.”
Boo Kay says she’s looking forward to EDS’s new south campus opening this fall.
"It’s gonna be a much more serene and I would call it almost a park like setting, where students are internally just going to be more peace filled, because they’re in the middle of this beautiful pine forest as we open the campus in the fall.
Rev. Kay says while technology has changed over the last 50 years, she’s still encouraged by the desire to learn from both students and teachers
