Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Andy Dalton essentially says a season of backing up Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is halftime of his career. The 32-year-old former Cincinnati starter doesn't expect to play as the insurance policy for a two-time Pro Bowler who hasn't missed a game in his first four seasons. Dalton also doesn't think his days as a No. 1 quarterback in the NFL are over. The Bengals released him to clear the way for No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to lead the franchise. Dalton believes a better market for quarterbacks will help him next offseason.
UNDATED (AP) — All 10 schools in the Big 12 Conference expect their campuses to be open in the fall, a key step toward launching fall sports. Conference commissioners have stressed to Vice President Mike Pence that college sports cannot return until campuses reopen. The football season is slated to begin Aug. 29, though Big 12 schools don’t begin play until the following week.
UNDATED (AP) — All but one of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference have indicated they plan to reopen their campuses for the fall semester. That step is widely believed to be needed to resume football and other sports. South Carolina and Tennessee became the latest schools in the nation’s top football conference to announce their plans, joining Alabama, LSU and others. Vanderbilt hasn’t announced its plans for the fall. Schools across the nation are largely closed through the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UNDATED (AP) — Brendon Todd expects there to be some risks from the new coronavirus when the PGA Tour resumes its schedule. But he's willing to take them if it means getting back to playing. Todd says the tour is starting to outline plans for the return. That includes players testing at home, at the tournament when they arrive and again during the week. Todd says his biggest reservation is getting the virus while at a tournament and having to quarantine for 14 days away from home. He says he believes the tour is controlling the environment the best it can. The tour is tentatively scheduled to return June 11-14 at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.