Four primetime games and a rare Christmas Day contest highlight Saints 2020 schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints start off the 2020 season in grand fashion by hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs on FOX 8. That’s according to a FOX 8 source.
In all, the Saints will play four primetime regular season games, and host the Vikings on Christmas Day on FOX 8.
Week 2, according to FOX 8 contributor Jeff Duncan, the Saints will help open Allegiant Stadium when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday Night Football matchup
Duncan is reporting, the Saints other three regular season primetime games are: Week 3, Packers at Saints on Sunday Night Football. Week 5, Chargers at Saints on Monday Night Football. Week 9, Saints at Bucs on Sunday Night Football.
Week 15, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs come to New Orleans.
The Saints preseason schedule starts with two road games. At the L.A. Rams, and a nationally-televised game on FOX against the Steelers. The Black and Gold host the Texans and Dolphins to finish out the preseason schedule.
Here’s in full the Saints regular season schedule according to FOX 8 sources and Jeff Duncan:
Week 1: vs. Bucs, Sept. 13, 3:25 p.m., FOX
Week 2: at Raiders, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 3: vs. Packers, Sept. 27, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Week 4: at Lions, Oct. 4, 12:00 p.m., FOX
Week 5: vs. Chargers, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: vs. Panthers, Oct. 25, 12:00 p.m., FOX
Week 8: at Bears, Nov. 1, 3:25 p.m., FOX
Week 9: at Bucs, Nov. 8, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Week 10: vs. Niners, Nov. 15, 3:25 p.m., FOX
Week 11: vs. Falcons, Nov. 22, 12:00 p.m., FOX
Week 12: at Broncos, Nov. 29, 3:05 p.m., FOX
Week 13: at Falcons, Dec. 6, 12:00 p.m., FOX
Week 14: at Eagles, Dec. 13, 3:25 p.m., FOX
Week 15: vs. Chiefs, Dec. 20, 3:25 p.m., CBS
Week 16: vs. Vikings, Dec. 25, 3:30 p.m., FOX
Week 17: at Panthers, Jan. 3, 12:00 p.m., FOX
