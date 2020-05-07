FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny today breezier this afternoon ahead of more storms Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re starting off with some very pleasant temperatures this morning as some 50s have managed to return to the area this morning prior to sunrise. Through the morning, an abundance of sunshine will have no trouble warming up temperatures back into the lower 80s by this afternoon. A return flow of southerly winds will begin to kick in later this afternoon, so take in now what you can of the lower humidity, because it will not only feel warmer tonight but also a big muggier as well.
Our next weather maker is set to push through Friday afternoon and evening as the second of our two cold fronts moves through tomorrow. While the risk of severe weather tomorrow is low, we can’t rule out a few stronger thunderstorms along the line that should push through Southwest Louisiana by mid to late-afternoon tomorrow.
The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. This will be a faster system compared to our Tuesday night front, therefore rain amounts should be much lower, on average less than 1 inch.
By the time you wake up Saturday morning, the rain will have ended, leaving behind clouds and breezy conditions through the day. Meanwhile, cooler temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 70s by afternoon as breezy northeasterly winds between 15 and 25 continue. A little sun is possible by Mothers’ Day, although some clouds will linger with a warmer end to the weekend.
The active storm track settles down a bit more next week as high pressure remains in place to the north. This will keep rain chances to a minimum through the first half of next week and temperatures will gradually begin to warm back up even more over the course of next week as well. Meanwhile, an interesting setup in the Gulf as an area of low-pressure forms along the old frontal boundary, forecast to head eastward into the Florida peninsula later on next week.
Just a reminder that hurricane season officially begins June 1st, although this system is not expected to develop into any sort of tropical storm or hurricane nor pose any threat to the northern Gulf Coast.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.