FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny today breezier this afternoon ahead of more storms Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re starting off with some very pleasant temperatures this morning as some 50s have managed to return to the area this morning prior to sunrise. Through the morning, an abundance of sunshine will have no trouble warming up temperatures back into the lower 80s by this afternoon. A return flow of southerly winds will begin to kick in later this afternoon, so take in now what you can of the lower humidity, because it will not only feel warmer tonight but also a big muggier as well.