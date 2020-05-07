FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon, rain and some strong storms possible Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A really nice afternoon across the region to get out and enjoy as we have seen plenty of sunshine and really pleasant temperatures. Highs have been in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s, which will continue through Friday before things change for our weekend.
As we head through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening we will continue to see plenty of the sunshine and wonderful temperatures, in which it will be great to get out and enjoy some fresh air if you are able. Last evening we were much cooler than what we have been seeing, but tonight we see a change and clouds and southerly flow is going to return and help to keep us milder. Our lows will be in the middle and upper 60′s and those lows will be occurring shortly after midnight, before more clouds move into Southwest Louisiana and help actually warm temperatures. As you wake up on Friday morning we see temperatures in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Sunshine is limited for our Friday as we see mostly cloudy skies to start the day with highs topping off in the lower 80′s once again, but we will be watching for showers and storms to move into our area as we head into the afternoon. As of now the timing of these storms looks to be between 1-7 pm as the front moves through the area. There is a low risk for severe weather with the primary threats being damaging winds and large hail, with a slight chance of a tornado possible but that threat is much lower than damaging winds and hail. We do clear things out as we head into Friday evening and then the story will turn to cooler temperatures.
As we move into Saturday morning we will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than what we saw on Friday morning with lows Saturday in the lower and middle 50′s. Clouds will still be lingering so sunshine will be very limited and highs are only reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s for Saturday, which is around 10-15 degrees below average as we should be in the lower 80′s. The cooler weather continues into Sunday morning for Mother’s Day with temperatures in the lower 50′s and even some upper 40′s possible for far northern zones.
For now stay tuned tomorrow with the storms moving in to the area and as always you can check the KPLC 7Weather app for the latest alerts and live look at radar. We do warm into next week as we see a return in the lower and middle 80′s with several chances of rain into late next week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
