FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon, rain and some strong storms possible Friday

As we head through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening we will continue to see plenty of the sunshine and wonderful temperatures, in which it will be great to get out and enjoy some fresh air if you are able. Last evening we were much cooler than what we have been seeing, but tonight we see a change and clouds and southerly flow is going to return and help to keep us milder. Our lows will be in the middle and upper 60′s and those lows will be occurring shortly after midnight, before more clouds move into Southwest Louisiana and help actually warm temperatures. As you wake up on Friday morning we see temperatures in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Sunshine is limited for our Friday as we see mostly cloudy skies to start the day with highs topping off in the lower 80′s once again, but we will be watching for showers and storms to move into our area as we head into the afternoon. As of now the timing of these storms looks to be between 1-7 pm as the front moves through the area. There is a low risk for severe weather with the primary threats being damaging winds and large hail, with a slight chance of a tornado possible but that threat is much lower than damaging winds and hail. We do clear things out as we head into Friday evening and then the story will turn to cooler temperatures.