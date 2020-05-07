Cowboys preparing for any potential changes to upcoming season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s expected that football will look a lot different this fall given the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
“You know it’s one of those things you really can’t control," said McNeese head coach Frank Wilson,
Questions of if the season will start on time and if fans will even be allowed to attend games have all been looming in recent weeks. The Cowboys have had to adjust to a new coaching staff as well as deal with all the twists and turns that come with the pandemic.
Wilson has already commended the team on how they’re handling things but says they’ll be prepared for any other changes that could come leading up to the fall.
“All you can do is go to work and put your head down and grind, we’re doing that,” added Wilson. "But, our head is up in a sense because we understand that at any moment change can happen. What you have is fall camp and summer schedules of multitudes, not just one because you’re not sure when your start date will happen.”
