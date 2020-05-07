Chief deputy: 7 of 8 deputies return to work after recovering from COVID-19

“With the number of interactions we have with the public every day, yes that can happen, but with the contact tracing and doing everything the right way, the Sheriff’s Office is proof that we can beat this virus if we do just do the things that we’re supposed to do every day,” Stitch said during a news conference of Calcasieu leaders discussing COVID-19. “Practice our social distancing and wash our hands. It’s something that we have to live with as the new normal, but as I said the Sheriff’s Office is living proof that you can live with this virus and beat it.”