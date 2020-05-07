Calcasieu Police Jury distributes masks to local business owners

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury distributed nearly 20,000 masks to about 600 businesses in the parish on Thursday.
Assistant Parish Administrator Dane Bolin said the free masks can really help local business owners.
“We hope [the distribution of these masks] can be a jump-start for the economy and the local businesses in the area," he said.
When Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, it came with a few changes. One of those changes is now requiring all employees of businesses who have contact with the public to wear masks.
Bolin said the most masks picked up by one person was about 1,000 masks. Local business owner Joe Banks picked up 300 masks.
“I decided to come out [...] because some of our employees [...] need masks and also for the future we don’t want to run out," he said. "This is such a tremendous blessing to be able to get a large quantity of masks and that way we’ll make sure that our employees are safe and the people we come in contact with are safe as well.”
Bolin said that same appreciation was shared by every person who drove through.
“They appreciate the efficiency in the process and they appreciate the fact that they can get masks for their business," he said.
If your business pre-ordered masks and was unable to pick them up, Bolin said business owners can call the number used to order the masks and set up a date and time to pick them up.
