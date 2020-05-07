Calcasieu Parish Police Jury holds first in-person meeting in two months

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thursday afternoon, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury met for the first time since Governor Edwards issued the stay-at-home order over a month ago.
The meeting was held in a new location allowing more room to facilitate social distancing. In addition, each person had their temperature taken and was given a face mask before they were allowed to enter the building.
Parish administrator, Bryan Beam, says the in person meeting was needed for the police jury to service the public
“It has been scheduled because the public’s business is important," Beam said. "And although some things can, and have been handled during this COVID event without having police jury meetings, this can’t go on indefinitely.”
The board approved requests for grant funding which will go toward purchasing a waterworks truck for district eight, help with costs associated with LHSAA’s Marsh Madness State Championships, sponsorship costs for the world LNG & Gas Series Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Lake Charles in November, and assistance for the council on aging’s meals on wheels program. A program beam says is important, more now than ever, to ensure the safety of our elderly population.
“As y’all know that population is by far at the highest risk for COVID-19," Beam said. "So they take extra care, and the sheriff’s office has been tending to that.”
A common concern for every juror, keeping Calcasieu parish safe during the ongoing pandemic. President Tony Guillory reminds residents to also keep the parish clean.
“I just want to tell everyone, stay safe. Continue social distancing, wear your mask," Guillory said. "And I’m asking you Calcasieu Parish, as you wear your mask and gloves please do not throw them on the ground.”
You can watch the full meeting by clicking the link below:
